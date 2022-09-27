The magic word – volunteering! How to get involved in Welwyn Hatfield

Opinion

Welwyn Hatfield Polish resident Michal Siewniak looks at volunteering in his latest column.

Michal Siewniak - Credit: Michal Siewniak

September will be remembered as an extraordinary month in the history of Britain.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the proclamation of the King and the funeral of the late monarch, which attracted global attention.

All of this was blended with the announcement of the new Prime Minister as well as worrying news of the cost of living crisis and “galloping inflation”.

September is also a month of “old returns” and new beginnings; back to school and to our daily routines.

September, after a period of “summer relaxation”, can be a good moment to reflect on our life goals and priorities.

Is summer a good moment to think about giving something back and volunteering?

As a result of the passing of Queen Elizabeth, we have seen hundreds of people who gave up their time to support the “floods of visitors”. But why volunteer?

What are the advantages of volunteering? Why is it important to encourage people to volunteer? What's the point of doing things ‘for nothing’?

There are so many definitions of volunteering. This ‘selfless act’ of doing stuff ‘for free’ has always fascinated me.

I have tried, since a very young age, to get involved in projects and activities which helped me not only to connect and reach out to other people but also hugely boosted my confidence and skills.

Although some would argue that my opportunities back home, during communism, were rather limited (e.g. no existing NGO/Third Sector) to volunteer, I was still able to be part of many local projects which benefited the local community.

I really think that volunteering should be a cornerstone and foundation of any successful society.

It ought to be always well supported by central and local government. Yes, the appropriate infrastructure is needed, and it should be well funded in order for the community and voluntary sector to thrive.

People often say, 'I am too busy so I can’t really volunteer’. I agree, we all have so many commitments however I always try to challenge this view.

The beauty of volunteering is that you do it when you want and can. You do it when you feel it is right for you, bearing in mind your own circumstances and various priorities.

Every little helps and so volunteering means that you can dedicate an hour to a particular cause which is close to your heart.

But even if we can’t do that, we can always ask our elderly neighbours whether he or she needs a bit of shopping or a lift to the church. Opportunities to make a difference are simply endless.

For me, being there for the other person, putting a smile on someone’s face is simply priceless!

I am delighted that volunteering is strongly embedded in the DNA of Welwyn Hatfield residents.

Welwyn Hatfield CVS car scheme. - Credit: WH CVS

There are plenty of projects which support and enhance volunteering.

Welwyn Hatfield CVS runs a fantastic community car scheme, which often supports the most vulnerable and isolated members of our community.

CVS’s latest project, a gardening initiative, helps to improve participants’ emotional wellbeing and reduces loneliness.

All Aboarders project, based at Welwyn Garden City Train Station. - Credit: Lynda Cowan

Another excellent example is the group of volunteer gardeners who work at the WGC rail station – All Aboarders.

They have transformed some previously rather rundown flower beds and sourced and planted up 12 new troughs.

Volunteering truly works in a magical way!

It requires a lot of work and preparation, however if properly set up, it is such a fantastic and rewarding journey.

Both individuals who will learn new skills and feel empowered and a local group or charity which needs an extra pair of hands can hugely benefit from volunteering.

It helps to boost your confidence, strengthens your CV, and opens your horizons!



To find out more about volunteering opportunities in Welwyn Hatfield, contact

Welwyn Hatfield CVS - https://www.whcvs.org.uk/volunteer-centre-welwyn-hatfield/

Email: office@whcvs.org.uk

Telephone: 01707 274861.