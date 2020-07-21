Advanced search

Summer essentials: 5 items of clothing you need to build the ideal summer wardrobe

PUBLISHED: 12:05 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 21 July 2020

Make the most of your summer evenings with a light-weight denim jacket. Picture: Getty Images

Make the most of your summer evenings with a light-weight denim jacket. Picture: Getty Images

Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, there are some essential items that every summer wardrobe needs.

A white cotton t-shirt is comfortable, will help you stay cool on hot summer days and goes with practically anything. Picture: Getty ImagesA white cotton t-shirt is comfortable, will help you stay cool on hot summer days and goes with practically anything. Picture: Getty Images

Sacha from Widilo reveals what should be on your summer fashion shopping list and how you can find everything you need for less at widilo.co.uk.

1. The white t-shirt

“It doesn’t matter if you’re looking at men’s or women’s fashion, everyone can benefit from having a basic white t-shirt,” Sacha says.

A must-have accessory for the summer is a pair of stylish sunglasses. Picture: Getty ImagesA must-have accessory for the summer is a pair of stylish sunglasses. Picture: Getty Images

“A white cotton t-shirt is comfortable, will help you stay cool on hot summer days and goes with practically anything.”

You can find deals and discount codes for hundreds of fashion retailers online when you join Widilo.

You can spend less time shopping around for the best price, as they list all their top deals in one place, making it easier for you to find what you’re looking for.

2. Swimwear

There’s nothing worse than being unprepared for a beach trip when a scorching day rolls around. Get ready for summer and find the ideal swim shorts or a stylish bikini.

“Why not buy swimwear for all the family? This way you’ll be ready for whatever weather the summer throws our way,” Sacha says.

“At Widilo you can find savings on brands like Next where you can find swimwear for you, your partner and the kids all in one place, helping to make planning for family days out simple and convenient.”

3. A light-weight jacket

A staple item in any summer wardrobe, a light-weight jacket can complete any casual daytime ensemble and then easily transform into a stylish accompaniment for your evening attire.

“It’s easy to travel with a light-weight jacket. It can be folded down and easily carried in a bag. When you head out for the evening, you can then pull it out to keep you warm once the sun’s gone down,” Sasha explains.

Use Widilo to save money at retailers like Bershka. You can find cropped or oversized jackets to suit your style. Try a denim or bomber jacket for a casual option. A utility jacket or blazer may be suitable if you’re looking for something smart.

4. Sensible footwear

“Flats and sandals are ideal footwear choices for the summer. Anything heavy like boots may cause you to overheat,” Sacha said.

“It’s also good to have shoes you can easily pull on and off when you go to the beach or are sunbathing outside.”

A new pair of shoes doesn’t need to break the bank. You can find something that is fashionable and practical. Spend some time browsing the Widilo site for inspiration.

5. The perfect sunglasses

A must-have accessory for the summer is a pair of stylish sunglasses to protect your eyes against UV damage.

Use Widilo to help you spend less on your summer accessories. Find discount codes for online shops like Pretty Little Thing where you can explore a range of sunglasses and find ones in a style you love.

Spend less when shopping online

Become a Widilo member for free. You can sign up at widilo.co.uk and start saving on your favourite fashion brands. Use Widilo’s loyalty reward scheme to get more from your cashback and save up points you can then exchange for Netflix gift vouchers or a MacBook Pro.

“You may even discover a new favourite brand,” Sacha suggests.

If you’re not yet ready to hit the streets, you can find everything you need online, and save money while you shop.

Download the Widilo browser extension to avoid missing out on any deals when shopping online.

Visit widilo.co.uk to become a member.

Follow @WidiloUK on Facebook for more information on the latest savings and discounts available.

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

