News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Time to nominate a local hero

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:57 PM December 17, 2021
Winners of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's 2020 Civic Awards stand outside with gift bags.

Winners of last year's Civic Awards. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Nominations are now open for the prestigious Welwyn Hatfield Civic Awards - celebrating the inspirational achievements and extraordinary commitment of local people.

Winners of the borough’s highest accolade are presented with a cheque for £250 as well as a personalised trophy and certificate. The recipients’ achievements are also recorded in an official Civic Awards book.

This year, two additional categories have been added to the mix: the Community Award, sponsored by Mears, and the Young Person’s Award for those under the age of 21, sponsored by the University of Hertfordshire.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, January 31, 2022.

Up to five winners will be selected by a judging panel chaired by the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Peter Hebden. The awards will be presented at a special ceremony during the Annual Council Meeting in May.

Nomination forms can be completed online at: www.welhat.gov.uk/civicawards or email contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk or call 01707 357000.

Welwyn Hatfield Council
Welwyn News
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Herts police

Man charged with knife possession after attempted assault

Dan Mountney

person
The Bakehouse

Coronavirus | Exclusive

Pubs, hotels, cafés and salons hit by Covid Christmas cancellation crisis

Frankie Lister-Fell and Dan Mountney

Logo Icon
A file photo of a Covid booster jab

Coronavirus

Where you can get a walk-in booster or vaccine this weekend

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Two men arrested as pedestrian hospitalised following collision

Dan Mountney

person