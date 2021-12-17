Time to nominate a local hero

Nominations are now open for the prestigious Welwyn Hatfield Civic Awards - celebrating the inspirational achievements and extraordinary commitment of local people.

Winners of the borough’s highest accolade are presented with a cheque for £250 as well as a personalised trophy and certificate. The recipients’ achievements are also recorded in an official Civic Awards book.

This year, two additional categories have been added to the mix: the Community Award, sponsored by Mears, and the Young Person’s Award for those under the age of 21, sponsored by the University of Hertfordshire.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, January 31, 2022.

Up to five winners will be selected by a judging panel chaired by the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Peter Hebden. The awards will be presented at a special ceremony during the Annual Council Meeting in May.

Nomination forms can be completed online at: www.welhat.gov.uk/civicawards or email contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk or call 01707 357000.