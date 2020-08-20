Advanced search

Ad Feature

3 ways to make a bathroom mobility-friendly

PUBLISHED: 14:56 20 August 2020

Your toilet and basin can be hung at a height that's comfortable for you and easy to access. Picture: BMAS Hitchin

Your toilet and basin can be hung at a height that's comfortable for you and easy to access. Picture: BMAS Hitchin

Catherine Markie

Lee Brand, mobility bathroom expert from BMAS Hitchin explains a few ways to make a bathroom mobility-friendly, giving someone a potential lifeline for living independently and safely.

Grab rails positioned at the correct height will provide extra security when moving round your bathroom. Picture: BMAS HitchinGrab rails positioned at the correct height will provide extra security when moving round your bathroom. Picture: BMAS Hitchin

1. Wet rooms, walk-in showers and baths

“It sounds obvious but a really common barrier for people with mobility needs being able to use their own bathroom is getting in and out of their bath or shower,” says Lee.

“We could replace your bath or shower with a low-level shower for easy access. A wet room provides complete level access, removing all trip hazards. It is perfect for wheelchair users. Walk-in baths mean you can still enjoy a soak.

“We can add fold-down shower seats for extra comfort and support, letting you take the weight off when you’re not feeling so steady on your feet.”

Add fold-down shower seats for extra comfort and support and to rest when you're not feeling steady on your feet. Picture: BMAS HitchinAdd fold-down shower seats for extra comfort and support and to rest when you're not feeling steady on your feet. Picture: BMAS Hitchin

2. Safe and hygienic flooring and walling

“A mobility bathroom specialist should always recommend slip-resistant flooring,” advises Lee.

“We also offer a wide range of attractive wallboards that are extremely easy to keep clean and with no grout, prevent mould.

“There are so many colours and patterns to choose from these days so you can find something to suit your home.”

3. The extra details for enhanced bathing

“Grab rails positioned at the correct height will provide extra security when moving round your bathroom.

“We can even hang your toilet and basin at comfort height, just for you.

“We know that the small details such as large push flushes and easy-to-use lever taps can make all the difference.”

Find out more

BMAS Hitchin is a family-run business that prides itself on its attention to detail and commitment to go the extra mile for customers. They offer up to 4 years 0% credit and carry out free consultations. Covid-19 regulations are in place at the showroom and for any home visits.

Go to www.bathingmobility.co.uk for more information or contact them on 01462 889 097 or herts@bathingmobility.co.uk.

Visit the showroom at 67 Hermitage Road, Hitchin SG5 1DB.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

Police are looking for a white man, aged around 50 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

‘Backbone of family’ and ex-Sporting Life editor dies in Welwyn Garden City

Bob and Lucy. Picture: Supplied by Lucy.

Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

Police are looking for a white man, aged around 50 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

‘Backbone of family’ and ex-Sporting Life editor dies in Welwyn Garden City

Bob and Lucy. Picture: Supplied by Lucy.

Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results 2020

Mount Grace School pupils. Picture: Supplied

Tesco blackmail trial: farmer convicted after putting metal shards in baby food

Herts police helped track down a man who tried to blackmail Tesco.

Travellers pitch up in Hatfield by town council and Tesco’s

Playing fields behind Birchwood leisure centre.

3 ways to make a bathroom mobility-friendly

Your toilet and basin can be hung at a height that's comfortable for you and easy to access. Picture: BMAS Hitchin

Serious collision on A1(M) near Welwyn causing miles of congestion

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays of up to 20 minutes at the Welwyn junction