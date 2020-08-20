3 ways to make a bathroom mobility-friendly

Your toilet and basin can be hung at a height that's comfortable for you and easy to access. Picture: BMAS Hitchin Catherine Markie

Lee Brand, mobility bathroom expert from BMAS Hitchin explains a few ways to make a bathroom mobility-friendly, giving someone a potential lifeline for living independently and safely.

Grab rails positioned at the correct height will provide extra security when moving round your bathroom. Picture: BMAS Hitchin Grab rails positioned at the correct height will provide extra security when moving round your bathroom. Picture: BMAS Hitchin

1. Wet rooms, walk-in showers and baths

“It sounds obvious but a really common barrier for people with mobility needs being able to use their own bathroom is getting in and out of their bath or shower,” says Lee.

“We could replace your bath or shower with a low-level shower for easy access. A wet room provides complete level access, removing all trip hazards. It is perfect for wheelchair users. Walk-in baths mean you can still enjoy a soak.

“We can add fold-down shower seats for extra comfort and support, letting you take the weight off when you’re not feeling so steady on your feet.”

Add fold-down shower seats for extra comfort and support and to rest when you're not feeling steady on your feet. Picture: BMAS Hitchin Add fold-down shower seats for extra comfort and support and to rest when you're not feeling steady on your feet. Picture: BMAS Hitchin

2. Safe and hygienic flooring and walling

“A mobility bathroom specialist should always recommend slip-resistant flooring,” advises Lee.

“We also offer a wide range of attractive wallboards that are extremely easy to keep clean and with no grout, prevent mould.

“There are so many colours and patterns to choose from these days so you can find something to suit your home.”

3. The extra details for enhanced bathing

“Grab rails positioned at the correct height will provide extra security when moving round your bathroom.

“We can even hang your toilet and basin at comfort height, just for you.

“We know that the small details such as large push flushes and easy-to-use lever taps can make all the difference.”

