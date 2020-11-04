Advanced search

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 12:17 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 04 November 2020

There are slightly fewer hospital beds being occupied by patients with coronavirus in East and North Herts Trust hospitals. Picture: Silas Camargo Silão/Pixabay

More patients with COVID-19 are being admitted to East and North Herts Trust hospitals now than the days before the last national lockdown.

Although slightly fewer beds are being taken up by patients with coronavirus,

The latest NHS stats show 16 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients across East and North Herts Trust hospitals on October 26.

That is the highest number of occupied beds since June and just lower than the 20 recorded in the week leading up to the previous lockdown on March 23.

The number of patients admitted with the virus is higher, which is expected given the increase in hospital testing.

No patients were officially admitted with the virus between March 19 and March 25, compared with 12 admissions between October 19 and October 25.

Between October 22 to 28 there were four patients who sadly died due to coronavirus in the Trust’s hospitals, which is similar to the two deaths in the week leading up to the first lockdown.

