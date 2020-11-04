How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

There are slightly fewer hospital beds being occupied by patients with coronavirus in East and North Herts Trust hospitals. Picture: Silas Camargo Silão/Pixabay Archant

More patients with COVID-19 are being admitted to East and North Herts Trust hospitals now than the days before the last national lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although slightly fewer beds are being taken up by patients with coronavirus,

The latest NHS stats show 16 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients across East and North Herts Trust hospitals on October 26.

You may also want to watch:

That is the highest number of occupied beds since June and just lower than the 20 recorded in the week leading up to the previous lockdown on March 23.

The number of patients admitted with the virus is higher, which is expected given the increase in hospital testing.

No patients were officially admitted with the virus between March 19 and March 25, compared with 12 admissions between October 19 and October 25.

Between October 22 to 28 there were four patients who sadly died due to coronavirus in the Trust’s hospitals, which is similar to the two deaths in the week leading up to the first lockdown.