Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

The latest data on confirmed coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere has been revealed. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Positive cases of COVID–19 have fallen in Welwyn Hatfield in the last week, but slightly risen in Hertsmere.

Nationally the number of coronavirus cases has risen, and Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on the country’s latest coronavirus response tonight.

In the week of September 12 to September 18 there were 11 cases per 100,000 in Welwyn Hatfield – as 13 new positive cases were confirmed.

For Hertsmere, this number was 38 per 100,000, after there were 40 confirmed case of coronavirus. The average area in England had 15 positive cases per 100,000.

This compares to figures from the previous week (Sept 4 to Sept 10), in which Stevenage had 27 cases per 100,000 and North Herts 15 per 100,000. The average area in England had 18.

Case numbers fell by 27 in Welwyn Hatfield but rose by seven in Hertsmere compared to the previous week’s data.

There have now been 533 total coronarivus cases in Welwyn Hatfield, and 671 in Hertsmere.

Nationally, the UK’s coronavirus alert level is moving up from ‘3’ to ‘4’ – meaning transmission is now “high or rising exponentially”.

New measures have already been introduced by the government – with pubs and restaurants being told to close at 10pm, work from home guidance reinstated and plans for a return of live audiences to be halted. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation in a live broadcast at 8pm this evening.