Homes selling fast at sought-after Welwyn Garden City development

Just seven homes in Willow Place remain on the market. - Credit: Paul Eccleston

Homes at a sought-after development in Welwyn Garden City are selling fast, with just seven properties still on the market.

Designed by award-winning housebuilder Crest Nicholson, Willow Place is located just under two-and-a-half miles from the town centre and has proved popular with buyers.

Only seven properties remain available, including the three to four bedroom ‘Filey’ house, and the four bedroom ‘Hexham’ house, with prices starting from £525,000.

“With only seven properties remaining, this is the last opportunity for purchasers to secure their dream home at Willow Place,” said Charlie Joseph, sales and marketing director for Crest Nicholson Chiltern.

“Our Filey and Hexham house types, or our ‘York’ house type – a four double bedroom property, set over two floors – are ideal for growing families who need a flexible living space, who may either commute into London or work from home.

“The Filey is set across three floors, with the ground floor featuring an open-plan kitchen-dining area and living room. Double French doors in the living room flood the space with natural light, which also boasts windows to the front and the back, meaning residents can make the most of the light throughout the day.

“There are two double bedrooms and an additional room which could be used as either a bedroom or dedicated study.

“The four-bedroom Hexham is also set across three storeys.

“It has a kitchen-dining area and separate living room, featuring double French doors providing direct access onto the garden.

“On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms and a well-proportioned family bathroom. On the top floor, there are a further two double bedrooms, another family bathroom and an en suite shower room belonging to the main bedroom.

“All properties provide enough room to set up a dedicated study, and Welwyn Garden City has easy access into London.

“Uniquely located in one of the country’s first garden cities, residents can make the most of local green spaces and amenities on their doorsteps and enjoy living in a thriving community.

“With only seven properties remaining at Willow Place, I would urge anyone interested in the remaining homes to get in touch with our sales team as soon as possible.

“To help home buyers secure their dream home, the Deposit Unlock and Part Exchange schemes are available on selected properties.”