Wheat Quarter to show off revised housing proposals at open day

Open days to view the Wheat Quarter plans will be held on Thursday and Saturday. - Credit: Wheat Quarter

The Wheat Quarter will show off revised development plans for the former Shredded Wheat factory site at open days later this week.

On Thursday from 11am to 4pm, and Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, Welwyn Garden City residents will have the chance to see the new revised proposals and meet members of the team at the Wheat Quarter offices in Hyde Way.

As part of the proposed changes, more homes will be built on the Bridge Road site, making a greater contribution to the 15,300 homes required by the planning inspector as part of the Local Plan.

“2022 has seen the Welwyn and Hatfield Local Plan come under even greater pressure from the planning inspector and government to deliver much needed homes,” said John West, development manager for the Wheat Quarter.

“The council have recognised that the Wheat Quarter site can make a greater contribution to the homes required by the Planning Inspector with a more sustainable mix of dwelling types, whilst reducing the pressure for more homes in the Greenbelt.

“To do this, new homes must be created alongside new facilities and improved infrastructure.

“Homes for rent and homes for later living are an essential part of the housing community in Welwyn Garden City, and providing all of these types of homes in and around the retained benefits of the previously consented scheme is a better outcome for more people.”

As well as homes, the Wheat Quarter will also become a must-visit food and arts hub, with a coffee shop, independent kitchens and a bar included.

There will also be outdoor spaces and glazed atriums, as well as co-working spaces and galleries for local artists and students to display their works, with a display of classic motorbikes.

The silos will be put to use too, with a bar which is accessed via a new external lift, to sit atop the iconic 120ft tall structure. With views across Hertfordshire, The Wheat Quarter hopes the Falcon Bar will become ‘one of the must visit spaces in the whole area’.

The site is set to launch in 2023.