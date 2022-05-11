Wheat Quarter hits back at 'misleading' community investment and housing claims

The Wheat Quarter have set our their stall over the Welwyn Garden City development. - Credit: Wheat Quarter Ltd

The Wheat Quarter has hit back at 'misleading’ comments about community investment and affordable housing at the Welwyn Garden City development.

Developers have set out their stall, highlighting £12 million worth of community contributions, including funding for education, childcare and healthcare.

They have also outlined the 400 affordable homes set to be built, easing pressure on Welwyn Hatfield’s Green Belt as the council looks to meet housing targets.

John West, development manager for the Wheat Quarter, is keen for people to know the truth about the project and their long-term plans for the site, following concerns raised by the public and campaigners.

“The truth of the matter is that the Wheat Quarter is delivering huge funding for community facilities and services – especially the delivery of affordable housing.

“If it wasn’t for Wheat Quarter Ltd, there wouldn’t be any affordable homes being delivered – but hundreds are coming forward – with nomination rights for local people.

“Over £5 million is going to primary and secondary education – a huge sum of money. A further £4 million is going towards highways improvements.

“We are delivering a state-of-the-art wellness centre at the Wheat Quarter and have offered Peartree Surgery up to three floors in the new facility – something no other developer in the town has promised, an on-site medical facility.”

The Wheat Quarter has also confirmed that the development will also include more than 5.5 acres of green spaces for the public to use, taking up 49 per cent of the site.

A sensory garden designed by the Gardening with Disabilities Trust will be included, as well as public art, pocket parks, play areas, squares and boulevards.

“For an area of Welwyn Garden City historically known for concrete and tarmac, the Wheat Quarter will be creating over five acres of green space so desperately needed east of the railway line,” added John.

Set to launch in 2023, a foodhall and arts hub are part of the plans too, including a bar 120ft up on the famous silos.