WGC mum denied gate to prevent children from traffic

Kerry has used chairs and dustbins as barriers to keep her children safe. - Credit: Kerry Appleby

A Welwyn Garden City mother has been denied permission to erect a fence or gate to keep her children safe from the road.

Single mum Kerry Appleby moved into Knightsfield in March 2021 with her five children, including two-year-old twins and a three-year-old, but she is running out of options to protect them from passing traffic.

She has resorted to using chairs and dustbins as barriers at the front and rear of her property.

She has spoken about the issue with her landlord Thrive Homes, a housing association that works with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who said she was not allowed to put up a gate because the council have said no.

She explained: “They have run out many times. If I need the loo, or have to do anything else, I have to get them all inside the house, chain the doors up and then use the loo. It is ridiculous!

“I hate it! It is a daily stress and I’m so worried that they will get run over because it is such a busy road as well. It has literally given me panic attacks and I’m on anti-depressants because of it,” Kerry added.

She said a gate had been up when she had viewed the property prior to moving in but it had been removed when she moved in.

“They have run out many times. If I need the loo, or have to do anything else, I have to get them all inside the house, chain the doors up and then use the loo. It is ridiculous! - Credit: Kerry Appleby

As the garden is not allowed to have a fence, Kerry has also had to rehome her dog and has had three bikes stolen since April.

A spokesperson for WHBC said: “We have contacted Thrive and asked them for more information about this case. The safety of all our residents and their children is our priority and we will do everything that we can to work together with Thrive to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency.”