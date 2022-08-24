Planning application submitted for Welwyn village flats

A three-and-a-half storey block of flats has been proposed for the heart of Welwyn village - prompting objections from neighbours.

Developer Decorum Partners London wants to construct 23 flats and 18 underground parking spaces on conservation land to the north-west of Church Street.

The plans are currently in the consultation period, but have already received a number of objections, including Hertfordshire Constabulary’s architectural liaison officer, Gerry Brophy.

“Regrettably no mention of security with no indication it has even been considered,” he said.

“No access control, no communal lighting, no gate on underground car park, no anchorage for cycle in hidden location.

“The accommodation appears cramped with areas of unusable corridors that are presumably included in the space shown as available living space.

“At this stage I could not support this design as there is no mention or realistic likelihood of the future occupants being able to enjoy safe and secure living.”

Welwyn residents have also raised concerns, with one neighbour in nearby Welwyn Hall Gardens believing it will make the village too busy.

“I note this planning application for 23 flats and 18 garages and would ask the Planning Committee to consider the number of additional cars accessing Church Street,” they said.

“There is already considerable traffic accessing this part of Church Street, and with the bays for parking there and cars pulling out to overtake them, which also includes buses as well, this does not look a safe decision.

“In addition, if there are 23 flats, why are they assuming five won't have cars? If anything, a number of the flats will likely have two cars and where will they park them in this busy village?

“Whilst I am not totally against the application for some flats, I think the numbers are too high and should be reduced significantly.”

Another resident, this time of Wendover Drive, raised concerns about the development impacting village infrastructure, adding: “We have concerns that the increase in population from such a large development would have an impact on the village infrastructure and amenities such as the village school and healthcare services.”

A Wendover Court resident, who is also worried about the local wildlife, told the developers: “Also be aware that there is a colony of bats there on your planned site.”

Neighbour John Marshall fumed: "The planning application is beyond the pale. Tree Preservation Orders and Rights of Way are being ignored and the Conservation Area status seemingly counts for nothing.

"There is a groundswell of disgusted public opinion gathering steam..."

To view the application, visit planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Display/6/2022/1748/FULL.