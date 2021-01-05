New development will see more than 100 new homes built

Published: 11:58 AM January 5, 2021

There will be 110 Houses & apartments at Willow Place. - Credit: Crest Nicholson

The development in Willow Place, Welwyn Garden City, will initially comprise two, three and four bedroom homes, with the properties due to be up for sale mid-January.

One and two bedroom apartments will also be offered at a later date, with a total of 110 houses and apartments due to be built, with the first being built this year.

Each home at Willow Place features 'luxurious specification, with stylish, fully integrated kitchens, and contemporary bathroom suites, ideal for modern family living'.

David Hnyda, head of sales and marketing at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We are excited to be launching our development at Willow Place, which will be a modern, thriving community in this scenic town. A show home will be available to view from mid-February, and the new Government backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme and Part Exchange will be available on a number of plots at the development."

For more information call 01707 862584 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/willow-place/.