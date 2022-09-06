Campaigners claim ‘objections ignored’ as BioPark plans approved

Plans for 289 on the former BioPark site were approved following an eight-day planning inquiry. - Credit: HG Group/Alan Camp Architects

Campaigners from the Welwyn Garden City Society have claimed objections were ignored by the planning inspector following the approval of proposals to develop the former BioPark site.

HG Construction Group submitted plans for 289 homes in six blocks of up to nine stories in Broadwater Road last September, but these were rejected.

An appeal against the decision was launched, with an eight-day planning inquiry in July seeing the planning inspector reversing the original decision and approving the development.

Clive Wilson of the Welwyn Garden City Society, believes objections were ignored by the inspector, saying: "The society is disappointed in the inspector’s decision on the BioPark appeal.

“It appears to have imposed central government control which dismissed local policies and ignored local objections. The impact of this decision will reverberate around Welwyn Hatfield.

“In the future the council will have to approve locally unpopular schemes, to avoid being overruled on appeal by central government.”

Clive also believes the garden city was not prioritised during the decision, continuing: “He states ‘I do not consider that the proposed development would detract from the city or be at odds with the Garden City Principles. Rather, it is the next phase in the cities evolution’.

“Note the inspector's emphasis on the city, and not the garden city.

“He also said ‘available brownfield land close to the town centre is a scarce resource in the city and development should be optimised where there are opportunities to do so’.

“Optimised development is fine, but the BioPark proposal was over-development, according to local policy. Again, the term city is used with no reference to garden city.

“In the end the BioPark appeal decision was made by people who live far away and are prepared to delete the garden from the garden city.”

Clive is now urging Welwyn Garden City residents to take a stand when it comes to local planning and policies, adding: “If the public value local democracy, then write to Grant Shapps about local policies and objections being ignored by the central government inspector.”