Public consultation set for Campus East car park development

Welwyn Garden City residents can have their say on the Campus East car park development. - Credit: Archant

The public are being given their chance to have a say over the future development of the Campus East car park in Welwyn Garden City.

Bellway Homes plan to turn the area into new homes, but are keen to hear from residents before submitting a planning application.

Proposals will be available to view at The Howard Centre in the unit next to H&M on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 2, from 2pm to 7pm

Thursday, March 3, from 11am to 4.30pm

There will also be online consultation events on the following date:

Wednesday, March 9, 10.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 7.30pm

“We were delighted when Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council appointed us to redevelop this important site,” said Ali Maruf, managing director of Bellway Homes North London.

“We’ve already met with local stakeholders and are keen to hear the views of the local community before we submit our planning application.

“We know that there is a huge amount of interest in the way Welwyn Garden City is developing and we are looking forward to answering residents’ questions at our consultation events.

“We will be putting in place simple COVID-19 measures so that visitors can be confident and at ease when attending our exhibition. We encourage use of face masks, hand sanitiser and good use of space.

“We understand that some people may not feel ready yet to attend public events so have decided to host some online events too.”

The Campus East car park development was brought forward by the council and their WGC 2120 project, designed to take the world's second garden city into the next 100 years, but with an emphasis on preserving and enhancing the garden city character.

Last October, Bellway Homes were chosen as the developer to deliver 290 homes - including 30 per cent affordable housing - forming a major part of wider long-term plans to reinvigorate the town.

When work begins on Campus East, alternative parking will be provided at Campus West.

To find out more about the Campus East car park development and to register for the online consultation, visit www.campusparkeast.co.uk or call 0800 689 520.