BioPark development plans approved following planning appeal

The plans would see 289 homes in six blocks of up to nine stories. - Credit: HG Group/Alan Camp Architects

Plans to develop the former BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City have been approved following a planning appeal.

HG Construction Group submitted plans for 289 homes in six blocks of up to nine stories in Broadwater Road last September, but these were rejected following opposition from campaigners.

An appeal against the decision was launched, with an eight-day planning inquiry in July seeing the planning inspector reversing the original decision and approving the development.

“We are pleased that our proposals have been approved and we can move forward with developing much needed homes for local families with a significant affordable housing provision,” said Chris Benham, executive chairman and founder of the HG Construction Group.

“This scheme is exactly the kind of development which is needed to fill the gap in the housing market – taking a brownfield site in an area where there is a lack of available land and creating a new residential community with high quality amenities in an area close to the town centre.

Chris admitted he was surprised the original plans were rejected, and made clear his belief that the BioPark development will make a ‘long-term positive contribution’ to Welwyn Garden City.

“The council’s decision to reject the proposals was hugely surprising given that it ticks so many boxes,” he said.

“It is a shame that the development has been held up for so long against a backdrop of an acute housing shortage, and frustrating that money has been spent on an appeal which could have been put to much better use in supporting local community or charitable projects.

“The HG Construction Group is committed to developing well designed, sustainable homes which will make a long-term positive contribution to residents, the wider Welwyn Garden City community and the surrounding environment.

“We are excited about moving forward with our plans to transform this site and bringing much needed homes to market as soon as possible.”

To find out more about the Broadwater Road development, visit broadwatergardens.co.uk.