Residents urged to comment on Wheat Quarter proposals

An updated look at the plans for the Broadwater South Site in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Society

There is still time to comment on some of the proposals for developments along Broadwater Road and the old Shredded Wheat Factory site in Welwyn Garden City.

Developers want to build 1,209 homes in the Wheat Quarter, 289 homes at the BioPark and 721 homes on the South Site.

The WHT previously published outdated images of the proposals, so we are now publishing the updated versions.

The Welwyn Garden City Society commented: "We welcome the correction so residents can see the true proposals with the lost green spaces and new building infills.

"Residents are being asked to comment on the changes, so they should be clearly identified.

"The full impact of the proposed changes is only now becoming apparent. While there have been a substantial quantity of objections to date, more will still be needed to register the fullest impact."

Residents can comment at https://www.welhat.gov.uk/eia, with comments on the South Site open until Friday.