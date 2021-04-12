News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News >

Residents urged to comment on Wheat Quarter proposals

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:25 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 11:34 AM April 12, 2021
An updated look at the plans for the Broadwater South Site in Welwyn Garden City

An updated look at the plans for the Broadwater South Site in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Society

There is still time to comment on some of the proposals for developments along Broadwater Road and the old Shredded Wheat Factory site in Welwyn Garden City.

Developers want to build 1,209 homes in the Wheat Quarter, 289 homes at the BioPark and 721 homes on the South Site.

The WHT previously published outdated images of the proposals, so we are now publishing the updated versions.

An updated look at the plans for the Broadwater South Site in Welwyn Garden City

An updated look at the plans for the Broadwater South Site in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Society

The Welwyn Garden City Society commented: "We welcome the correction so residents can see the true proposals with the lost green spaces and new building infills.

"Residents are being asked to comment on the changes, so they should be clearly identified. 

You may also want to watch:

"The full impact of the proposed changes is only now becoming apparent. While there have been a substantial quantity of objections to date, more will still be needed to register the fullest impact."

Residents can comment at  https://www.welhat.gov.uk/eia, with comments on the South Site open until Friday.

An updated look at the plans for the Broadwater South Site in Welwyn Garden City

An updated look at the plans for the Broadwater South Site in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Society

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 2 John Lewis to reopen Welwyn Garden City store on April 12
  3. 3 RSPCA appeal to help seriously injured 'miracle cat' Trudie after she's hit by a bus
  1. 4 Second major film and TV studios plan revealed for site near Sky Studios Elstree
  2. 5 Which pubs are reopening in Welwyn and Hatfield on April 12?
  3. 6 Isabel Hospice 'excited' to reopen charity shops on April 12
  4. 7 Where has the Duke of Edinburgh visited in Hertfordshire?
  5. 8 Welwyn Garden City John Lewis survives as retailer announces closures
  6. 9 Plans for 'largest film studio in the UK' revealed for Hertfordshire
  7. 10 'Dangerous' man imprisoned for sexual assault in Hatfield
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boarded up: 22 Parkway in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

JD Wetherspoons lists building in town centre for sale

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
CEO and trustee Lynn Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Video

From 'the worst zoo in the UK' to popular Paradise Wildlife Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Metropolitan Thames Valley

Opinion

A plea to refuse planning permission for Broadwater Road development

Dennis Lewis

Logo Icon
Faraz Bucha court fine

Rogue landlord hit with record £90,000 fine for safety failings

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus