A new patio has been built at a retirement housing complex in Welwyn Garden City to help encourage residents to socialise with each other.

The facility, at Cole Green House in Hyde Valley, was constructed thanks to the Mears Foundation, a grant-making trust which aims to combat social isolation and loneliness by constructing patio areas for residents to meet up for a chat and a cuppa.

It is financed by leading developer the Mears Group, which strives to help charities and good causes that offer practical help and support to vulnerable people in communities across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Mears commercial manager Karen Johnson applied for the grant to ensure Cole Green House residents could have a space to meet family, friends and carers to ensure they were able to engage with the local community again following the pandemic.

Fiona Plumridge, community engagement officer at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who run the house, said: “The patio at Cole Green House will make such a difference to our residents, especially those who are less mobile.

"Previously they were unable to make use of the communal garden as the ground was uneven - now they not only have somewhere they can sit out in the nice weather, but the fence around it also gives them added security. We couldn’t believe how quickly work began after our meeting with the contractors – now we can’t wait for the summer to see everyone enjoying it!”

Contractor Declan Smart from Smartier Group Ltd added: “It was a pleasure to be part of the project, the management made it very easy to work on. I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity to get involved with such a great project and we would be happy to be part of any future projects. It has been a privilege to give back to the community I grew up in."

