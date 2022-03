This house in Upland Drive, Hatfield, could see roof lanterns installed if plans are approved. - Credit: Google

Roof lanterns will be a feature of a first floor extension proposed for a house in Hatfield.

Plans have been unveiled for the erection of a single storey and first floor rear extension including two roof lanterns, a side loggia with glazed roof and rendering of the rear of the building, at a residential property in Upland Drive.

Consultation on the proposals ends on March 17. Click here for details.