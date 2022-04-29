Win Hatfield House tickets by visiting new retirement home

There's a chance to win tickets to prestigious Hatfield House if you check out one of the town's newest retirement communities.

A cheese and wine afternoon taking place at Highclere House on Great North Road from 2-4pm on May 6 will give guests the chance to view the development for themselves.

Homeowners who already call Highclere House a home will be joined by retirees from across the county and representatives from community management company McCarthy Stone.

A limited number of tickets to local landmark, Hatfield House, will be given away to six lucky visitors.

McCarthy Stone divisional sales director Sam Watkins said: “Highclere House has proved to be incredibly popular with residents since our opening, it has been a real success story.

"Each individual apartment has been carefully designed to enable discerning retirees to downsize without comprise; and with a lively community and a wonderful location, homeowners at Highclere House can enjoy easy access to a host of local amenities.

“At Highclere House residents can live independently, dictating the pace of their own life, safe in the knowledge that there is always someone there to enjoy a coffee or a glass of wine with. So, we would like to invite all those interested to come along to our cheese and wine event for what is set to be an enjoyable afternoon of delicious cheeses, drinks, good company and of course opportunity!

“Thank you to the team at Hatfield House for providing complimentary tickets for the afternoon. The country house and gardens are stunning and make for a wonderful day out."

To reserve a space at the event, guests are required to call 0800 201 4811.