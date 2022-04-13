Exhibition set to reveal redevelopment plans for Ponsbourne Barns

The exhibition will be held at Ponsbourne Park Hotel on May 3. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An exhibition is set to be held next month to reveal plans for the redevelopment of Ponsbourne Barns in Newgate Street.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, May 3, between 4.30pm and 7.30pm, in the 1876 Bar at the Ponsbourne Hotel.

The design team from developer Comer Homes will be in attendance to discuss the outlined proposals and hear thoughts from residents ahead of submitting a full planning application to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

“Comer’s design team, led by Clear Architects, are currently considering the redevelopment of the site at Ponsbourne Barns,” said a spokesman.

“The proposal has been considered as an intertwining of many elements: re-purposing of the existing barns, new dwellings working in harmony with an existing historic walled garden and orchard, community sports facility and community shop, all with sustainability and wellbeing embedded within the concept.

“The proposal takes the form of community-based living for all of society, that will deliver forward community facilities and 34 private and affordable new homes.”