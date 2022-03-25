News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Housing

Hatfield pub looks to change its look

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 6:30 AM March 25, 2022
The Town Inn, Hatfield.

The Town Inn, Hatfield. - Credit: Google

Plans have been unveiled for major changes to the fascia and surroundings of a Hatfield pub.

The Town Inn in Queensway, formerly the White Hart, has submitted proposals for various changes including two illuminated aluminium signs, an illuminated hanging sign, welcome signs, three wall lanterns, six LED floodlights and lettering on the side of the building.

The pub, which describes itself as a friendly local pub serving a wide selection of drinks, showing live sport and boasting a pool table and darts board, is currently closed ahead of the planned refurbishment.

Admiral Taverns has submitted the plans to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - and members of the public can comment at planning.welhat.gov.uk/planning/display/6/2022/0306/ADV

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Hunters Land Rover Norwich has deposit contributions of up to £3,500 on current model year Range Rov

Hatfield car dealer admits 'mistakes' after week-old £32k car breaks down

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Fast-time forensic enquiries quickly identified Honeygan-Matthew as a suspect.  

Herts Live News

Welwyn Garden City man jailed after loaded gun and drugs found

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The new depot and recycling centre in Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City's new depot and recycling centre to open soon

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Cheguevar Mitchell-Dacres, of Devonshire Road, Lewisham

Harrow Crown Court

Jail for drug dealer whose supply caused five heroin overdoses

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon