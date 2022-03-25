Hatfield pub looks to change its look

Plans have been unveiled for major changes to the fascia and surroundings of a Hatfield pub.

The Town Inn in Queensway, formerly the White Hart, has submitted proposals for various changes including two illuminated aluminium signs, an illuminated hanging sign, welcome signs, three wall lanterns, six LED floodlights and lettering on the side of the building.

The pub, which describes itself as a friendly local pub serving a wide selection of drinks, showing live sport and boasting a pool table and darts board, is currently closed ahead of the planned refurbishment.

Admiral Taverns has submitted the plans to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - and members of the public can comment at planning.welhat.gov.uk/planning/display/6/2022/0306/ADV