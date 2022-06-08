House builders sign deal to develop homes and facilities on school land

An artist's impression of what homes on the Onslow St Audrey’s School development could look like. - Credit: Durkan Homes

A homebuilder has signed a deal to construct new homes and facilities as part of a development on school land in Hatfield.

Durkan Homes will deliver 87 new homes on land at Onslow St Audrey’s School after agreeing a deal with Danes Educational Trust and Hertfordshire County Council.

The project will deliver a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom homes, including 17 affordable homes and 14 affordable rented properties.

As part of the development, Danes Educational Trust, will use the land receipt generated as part of the new development to construct science laboratories, a new sports hall and all-weather pitch will be built for the school, much to the delight of Bill Beyzade, managing director of Durkan Homes.

“We’re very proud to be working with Danes Educational Trust on this project because it will make a significant difference to the learning experience of thousands of local children and deliver much needed homes in the local area,” he said.

“As with all of our projects, the development will be carefully designed to complement the existing area and we’ll be collaborating with local stakeholders and Hatfield residents to ensure we deliver a project the community is proud of.”

Josephine Valentine, CEO of Danes Educational Trust, described the development as a ‘once in a lifetime investment’ for the school, adding: “Funds from the sale will be re-invested into delivering new and improved buildings and facilities at Onslow St Audrey’s.

“We’re excited about this once in a lifetime investment into our school that will ensure an excellent and adaptable learning environment is delivered to offer the very best educational opportunities to the Onslow St Audrey’s School community now and for the future.”

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

The past four years has seen a number of aspects approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, but there had been little movement on the development since early 2022.

That was until last month when acoustic reports for the site were put forward as developers pushed forward with their plans.