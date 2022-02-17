The development will include a large outdoor space, allotments, library, hairdresser and an arts and crafts room. There will also be a community lounge and sunroom as well as parking, mobility scooter storage and electric charging points. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

A £20m, "state-of-the-art" apartment complex is being built exclusively for those aged 60 and over in Hatfield.

The contemporary apartment complex in Minster Close will consist of 91 flats. Minster House, as it will be called, is designed and based around the ‘HAPPI’ principles incorporating space and flexibility, shared facilities and hubs, planted trees and the natural environment. Designs are "planned around the changing needs of tenants".

The complex will offer one and two-bedroom apartments that "maximise living space and make the most of the natural light". The apartments will include individual balconies, contemporary bathrooms and "modern kitchens with high-quality units maximising storage".

The development will include a large outdoor space, allotments, library, hairdresser and an arts and crafts room. There will also be a community lounge and sunroom - and parking, mobility scooter storage and electric charging points.

Councillor Tony Kingsbury, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader and Councillor Fiona Thomson, responsible for housing and climate change, joined chief executive Ka Ng, council senior executives and councillors for a tour and briefing from developers R G Carter on progress with the construction.

The briefing was an opportunity for the group to meet with the Welwyn Hatfield Affordable Housing Development Team to learn more about the construction of the development, which is one of the most significant regeneration housing projects in the area.

Cllr Kingsbury said: “I was very impressed with the progress that is being made with the construction of the Minster House complex.

"The state-of-the-art apartments incorporating the latest green technologies, mean that Minster House doesn’t just offer a spacious modern home, it offers a lifestyle, through innovative design features and the latest energy-efficient technologies for its residents.”

Construction of Minster House began in December 2020. The project is part of the town’s ambitious plans to provide more high-quality apartments to support independent living for residents aged 60 and over.

This new development is due to be completed in August this year with a new show apartment on view from April 2022.



