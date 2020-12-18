Ground is broken on 'attractive' sheltered housing aimed at elderly

Published: 9:00 AM December 18, 2020

Leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Tony Kingsbury ceremonially broke the ground alongside council officers and representatives from contractors RG Carter and the project’s architects Rock Townsend - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

A ground-breaking event at Minster Close in Hatfield last week officially marked the start of construction of 90 new high-quality apartments for older people.

The contemporary one and two-bedroom flats, each with their own private balcony, will be available through the council’s Affordable Housing Programme.

The £20m development also includes a community lounge and sunroom, outdoor space for residents as well as parking, mobility scooter storage, and electric charging points.

It will replace the previous council-owned older persons housing scheme at Minster Close, which was identified by the council as no longer fit for purpose.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Nick Pace, executive member for housing and communities, said: “This development will provide attractive, modern homes with improved facilities designed around the needs of our older residents so they can live comfortably and independently."

“We hope it will appeal to tenants who want to downsize, thereby releasing larger properties to families on our housing needs register.”

The work is expected to be completed in summer 2022.