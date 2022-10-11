Plans submitted for 63-home Little Heath development

Plans include 63 new homes, with 40 per cent of these to be afforable. - Credit: Cala Homes

A planning application has been submitted for a new 63-home development near Potters Bar.

Cala Homes put in the planning application to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on Monday to build on land in Hawkshead Road, Little Heath.

The plans propose the delivery of 63 new homes, with 40 per cent of these being affordable, exceeding the policy requirements under the council’s emerging Local Plan.

The proposals would also provide new open areas and better connectivity, including paving improvements at the Osbourne Road junction, and a new vehicle access point and pedestrian crossing over Hawkshead Road.

Cala have also taken the biodiversity and landscaping into considered throughout the development, including the retention and enhancement of the existing pond and planting new trees.

Each home will have access to an electric vehicle charging point, helping residents to further reduce their carbon footprint, while the use of a timber frame construction will produce 20 per cent less carbon emissions and reduce construction emissions and waste.

The local wildlife will also be protected, with swift bricks and bird boxes, bat boxes and bee bricks set to be installed, while many of the new trees planted will be nectar rich fruit trees.

Neil Farnsworth, senior planning manager at Cala Homes, is excited by the Little Heath development, saying: “We are delighted to be submitting this carefully considered planning application for our Hawkshead Road development.

“This scheme provides much needed new housing, as well as many benefits to the community thanks to the generous affordable housing provision, public open space and footpath improvements.

“The plans also represent another step in our journey to deliver homes and developments that are more sustainable, for future homeowners and local wildlife.

“The features include air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points that both help residents in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

“We are proud to be delivering high-quality new homes and a community that people can be proud of.”