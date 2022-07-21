Public consultation begins for Little Heath housing development

A public consultation has begun for a proposed new housing development near Potters Bar.

Cala Homes is inviting the community to comment on a bid for 63 new homes on land in Hawkshead Road, Little Heath, with the developer keen to gather feedback before submitting a planning application to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Proposals for the site include a range of two to five-bedroom house – 40 per cent of which will be affordable – as well as open spaces, a children’s play area, and extensive funding towards local infrastructure.

“We are committed to listening and engaging with the local community as an integral part of our process at Cala,” said Neil Farnsworth, senior planning manager at Cala Homes.

“We welcome the wider community’s feedback during the consultation and, where possible, will incorporate suggestions into the final plans before we submit a planning application.”

Cala said they are also committed to building homes that are net zero carbon before 2030, with the Little Heath development incorporating a range of climate-conscious measures such as air source heat pump technology – a low-carbon alternative heating solution.

Each home will also have access to an electric vehicle charging point, helping residents to further reduce their carbon footprint.

The homes will be built using a timber frame construction, which is more carbon efficient than traditional building methods, producing 20 per cent less carbon emissions and reducing construction emissions and waste.

There will also be a focus on biodiversity and wildlife in the area, with proposed landscaping plans focusing on the retention and enhancement of the existing pond and trees on the site.

“We’re committed to delivering homes that allow people to live more sustainably, which is exactly what we aim to do here,” added Neil.

“We look forward to hearing from local residents during the consultation and welcome feedback on our plans to help us deliver a high-quality scheme, which complements the local area.”

The public consultation will run from Friday, July 22 to Friday, August 5, online at www.littleheath.consultationonline.co.uk.