39 homes scheme for Hatfield green space

The site of the proposed development off Filbert Close, Hatfield. - Credit: Google

Plans have been revealed for 39 homes on a green field site in Hatfield.

Developers Abbey New Homes are proposing a mix of two and three bedroom houses as well as two-bedroom apartments to the south-west of Filbert Close.

An application for approval of Reserved Matters (appearance, means of access, landscaping, layout and scale) has now been submitted after outline planning permission was granted back in 2019.

The fields were part of Hazelgrove School, on Filbert Close, which closed in 2005, but kept because of a 'perceived' shortage of facilities at local schools.

In December 2019 Cabinet members agreed that the land could be sold off - with an adjacent vacant smallholding - for residential development.

Abbey Homes is marketing the site as being located approximately 1.3 miles south west from the town centre and 0.5 miles south west from amenity and local shops located on Bishops Rise. Hatfield railway station is located approximately 1.5 miles to the north east.

The application reference is 6/2022/0356/RM and the consultation ends on March 24.