Hatfield Rise proving popular with buyers as apartments sell fast

40 per cent of the two-bedroom apartments at Hatfield Rise have already been sold. - Credit: S Saunders/Digital Nation Photography

Hatfield Rise is proving popular with buyers after the developer confirmed that 40 per cent of the two-bedroom apartments at the site have already been sold.

Starting at £335,500, the apartments come with an open plan kitchen diner, integrated appliances, good storage, and are selling fast.

“Buyers are coming from north London and St Albans and they are discovering they can get a lot more for their money,” said Roseanne Bullen, sales and marketing director for developer Lovell Homes.

“Hatfield Rise has everything a buyer could want - a good location close to the station, well-appointed apartments with great space and affordability. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get onto the property ladder in Hatfield.”

Over the next four years, the development – in partnership between Lovell and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - will deliver a range of housing, including one and two-bedroom contemporary apartments to three-bedroom houses.

For more information, email Dom.Ciraolo@lovell.co.uk or call 07775 725048.