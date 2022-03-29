News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Housing

Hatfield Rise proving popular with buyers as apartments sell fast

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:00 PM March 29, 2022
012203 Launch of Hatfield Rise - 14/1/2022

40 per cent of the two-bedroom apartments at Hatfield Rise have already been sold. - Credit: S Saunders/Digital Nation Photography

Hatfield Rise is proving popular with buyers after the developer confirmed that 40 per cent of the two-bedroom apartments at the site have already been sold.

Starting at £335,500, the apartments come with an open plan kitchen diner, integrated appliances, good storage, and are selling fast.

“Buyers are coming from north London and St Albans and they are discovering they can get a lot more for their money,” said Roseanne Bullen, sales and marketing director for developer Lovell Homes.

“Hatfield Rise has everything a buyer could want - a good location close to the station, well-appointed apartments with great space and affordability. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get onto the property ladder in Hatfield.”

Over the next four years, the development – in partnership between Lovell and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - will deliver a range of housing, including one and two-bedroom contemporary apartments to three-bedroom houses.

For more information, email Dom.Ciraolo@lovell.co.uk or call 07775 725048.

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 21/04/2020 of electricity pylons. Issue date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.

Fault with national power grid caused major Hertfordshire power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
More than 5,000 homes across 67 postcode areas have been impacted by a power cut throughout south Hertfordshire

Herts Live News | Updated

Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Brookmans Park is home to most of the Hatfield area's prestige addresses. 

Revealed: The most expensive streets in Hatfield

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
The Town Inn, Hatfield.

Hatfield pub looks to change its look

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon