Ashley Court residents move in to flats after devastating fire

Published: 8:00 AM February 9, 2021

A grandmother, who was taken to Lister Hospital following a devastating fire at Ashley Court in Hatfield, is now out of temporary hotel accommodation.

The blaze, which caused the roof to collapse, led to the evacuation of 22 residents to hotel accommodation on December 15.

And now, the WHT has learned that a grandmother and grandfather has moved into a two bed-flat following the accidental fire.

Their granddaughter said: "They seem to like it and to have settled in well. Unfortunately staying in the hotel was hard for them as there wasn't much room and there wasn't any food on-site so they came to me each day for food or I was cooking it for them and taking it over.

"The insurance company has provided the flat as they own their flat in Ashley Court. We have been told to expect it to take six to 12 months."

You may also want to watch:

The news has been confirmed by Sanctuary Housing, who managed the building and are in regular contact with residents, but the company is unsure of the exact timescales given the structural damage.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing said: "We are in regular contact with the affected residents to check on the welfare and provide them with updates. The timescales for repairing the building are still approximate, but the one you mention is what we’re looking at currently.

"Obviously, our aim will be to have the work carried out as quickly as is possible and we will keep updating residents on the progress being made."

A fire broke out at Ashley Court in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies - Credit: Archant

Lots of work has also been done by Hatfield residents, the local council, and companies to make sure the residents have been well looked after.

Mark Hanna, director of operations at Age UK Hertfordshire, called the response to an appeal for clothing donations "incredible".

Mr Hanna added: "It's been a hard year for everyone but especially for older people, many of whom have been shielded or on lockdown for most of the year and unable to see their loved ones."

JJ Burgess & sons and Attimore Hall also donated food, Christmas dinner, toiletries, and clothes to the residents while they stayed at Homestead Court Hotel.

A total of 12 fire engines attended the inferno at the sheltered accommodation, which was thought to have started in the laundry room. Investigations by the fire service are believed to be ongoing.