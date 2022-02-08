Consultation opens on plans for 100 new homes on Green Belt site

An artist's impression of the proposed homes at Bullens Green Lane, between St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Residents are being invited to have their say on a development of 100 houses on Green Belt land between St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield.

A government planning inspector gave the go-ahead for the scheme at Roundhouse Farm, off Bullens Green Lane, Colney Heath, last June despite opposition from both neighbouring councils.

The proposed access to the 5.2 hectare site falls within the jurisdiction of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (WHBC) and the western part of the site abutting Roestock Park and the pumping station comes under the remit of St Albans district council (SADC).

Both councils gave similar objections relating to the suitability of the location, character and appearance, highways, ecology, archaeology, impacts on local infrastructure and services, Green Belt and heritage matters.

The scheme was deemed to have only a limited impact on the integrity of the wider Green Belt. Because both councils were unable to demonstrate a five year supply of deliverable homes due to a lack of Local Plans, the inspector considered the provision of local housing would be boosted by this scheme.

The proposals include 45 private homes, 45 affordable homes and 10 homes dedicated to self build. All of the homes will have private, enclosed and secure rear gardens so residents can enjoy their own outdoor space.

The development site off Bullens Green Lane - Credit: Google

Developer Taylor Wimpey is now holding a public consultation online until Sunday February 20, during which time, visitors to the consultation website will be able to view the plans and provide their feedback, before a reserved matters planning application is submitted to SADC and WHBC.

Senior planning manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands Emma Walton said: “As a considerate, responsible developer, we want to give people the chance to have their say on development plans for their area.

“Anyone who visits our consultation website will be able find out more about our proposals and provide their feedback to help us develop and refine the emerging scheme.”

A spokesperson for Colney Heath Parish Council said: "We welcome Taylor Wimpey engaging with the community, honouring the promise they gave in an update call last month at which the 4 Colney Heath Residents Association were involved.

"As half of the site is in North Mymms (& Welwyn Hatfield) we feel the views of the locals are best served with 4 Colney Heath Residents Association leading [as happened at the Planning Inquiry]

"It is rumoured that the land price paid will mean the average house sale will be in excess of £600K. It will mean the average affordable housing price will be close to £500,000, so effectively out of reach for the majority of local residents."

The consultation website can be found at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/colney-heath.