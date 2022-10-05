GAP Scheme closes following residents' complaints

An investigation into the GAP Scheme complaints had been ongoing in March and now tenants have been notified that the scheme with shut down within a month's time. - Credit: Archant

A Welwyn Hatfield housing scheme is shutting down after multiple complaints about living conditions and staff issues.

The GAP (Guaranteed Accommodation Payments) Scheme is a service for young people who require housing related floating support - allowing them to improve their quality of life and develop independent living skills.

Inadequate living conditions, staff violating personal space and claims of rent going into personal accounts were just some of the complaints made by tenants under the GAP Scheme.

An investigation into complaints about the GAP Scheme has been ongoing since March.

Tenants have now been notified that the scheme will be shut down within a month, but have not been given a specific reason as to why it will close.

GAP Scheme resident Charlie Day said: "Since the investigation, the council wouldn’t tell me what the outcome was, but the scheme had to withdraw from the council and shut down and they moved everybody forward into council housing, except for me.”

Charlie had issues with one member of staff since day one of living under the scheme, suffering anxiety, psychosis and depression as a result, leading to him being prescribed anti-depressants.

“I had been evicted by that member of staff for still owing money, but I checked my rent statement and my bank statement, and they ended up owning me money rather than the other way around. But it was only £50 so I would rather just never speak to them again,” Charlie said.

Charlie had been notified by the council that she would be moved into a hotel on Tuesday (October 4). After staying stayed there for two nights she was moved into temporary accommodation, which she says is much better than what the GAP Scheme was.

“I am happy that the GAP Scheme shut down. They can never do all the things they have done to me to any other woman again,” Charlie added.

A spokesperson from WHBC said: “Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is aware that a decision has been made by the trustees of the GAP Scheme to bring the scheme to a close. The GAP Scheme is an independent charity, funded by Hertfordshire County Council and this decision was reached independently of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

“The council cannot provide details about individual cases, but we have been in conversation with residents of the scheme in order to find alternative accommodation for them. Our priority is ensuring they are not left without accommodation.”

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) added: “The GAP charity notified Hertfordshire County Council of its intention to close the service earlier this year. The HCC Adult Care team have since been working closely with GAP and officers from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to ensure that residents are moved into alternative accommodation and receive continued housing-related support if needed.”