News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News >

New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 3:43 PM February 22, 2021   
Digswell

The planning application aims to demolish two vacant commercial units and erect of three apartments and a retail unit in it's place - Credit: Google Maps

Three apartments, a retail unit and four houses may be built in Digswell following a planning permission application.

Digswell

The plot is 0.3 hectares large - Credit: Google Maps

The application plans to redevelop No. 23 & 25 Station Road to provide three apartments by demolishing and replacing the existing one-storey building with a two-storey building.

Plus four semi-detached (three-bedroom) houses would be built on land to the rear of the apartments.

A small garden for the flats would be located to the rear of the building along with two parking spaces to the front of block for the retail unit.

Digswell

The layout of the proposed houses and apartments. - Credit: Ashby Design Limited

A total of 19 car parking spaces would be provided and access for vehicles would be retained to the rear of the site by virtue of the single-track road that currently runs between the parade of shops on Woodside Road and the existing retail units at No. 23 Station Road. 

To view the application search '6/2021/0038/FULL' on the council's website.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

BLM British Lead

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire breaks out in Welwyn Garden City industrial unit

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ayot Greenway from Welwyn Garden City to Wheathampsted

Where can you go for walks in Welwyn Garden City?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Cameron Hill murder trial has begun at Cambridge Crown Court

Cameron Hill 'lured to his death by rival drug gang'

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
COVID-19 fines were issued after two large gatherings at Dragon Road and Daisy Drive in Hatfield. 

Fines issued after parties in Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus