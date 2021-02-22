New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell
- Credit: Google Maps
Three apartments, a retail unit and four houses may be built in Digswell following a planning permission application.
The application plans to redevelop No. 23 & 25 Station Road to provide three apartments by demolishing and replacing the existing one-storey building with a two-storey building.
Plus four semi-detached (three-bedroom) houses would be built on land to the rear of the apartments.
A small garden for the flats would be located to the rear of the building along with two parking spaces to the front of block for the retail unit.
A total of 19 car parking spaces would be provided and access for vehicles would be retained to the rear of the site by virtue of the single-track road that currently runs between the parade of shops on Woodside Road and the existing retail units at No. 23 Station Road.
To view the application search '6/2021/0038/FULL' on the council's website.