New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell

Published: 3:43 PM February 22, 2021

The planning application aims to demolish two vacant commercial units and erect of three apartments and a retail unit in it's place - Credit: Google Maps

Three apartments, a retail unit and four houses may be built in Digswell following a planning permission application.

The plot is 0.3 hectares large - Credit: Google Maps

The application plans to redevelop No. 23 & 25 Station Road to provide three apartments by demolishing and replacing the existing one-storey building with a two-storey building.

Plus four semi-detached (three-bedroom) houses would be built on land to the rear of the apartments.

A small garden for the flats would be located to the rear of the building along with two parking spaces to the front of block for the retail unit.

The layout of the proposed houses and apartments. - Credit: Ashby Design Limited

A total of 19 car parking spaces would be provided and access for vehicles would be retained to the rear of the site by virtue of the single-track road that currently runs between the parade of shops on Woodside Road and the existing retail units at No. 23 Station Road.

To view the application search '6/2021/0038/FULL' on the council's website.