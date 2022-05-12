Cuffley green belt land approved for new homes sold to housing developer

Plans for up to 121 homes have been approved for the site in south Cuffley. - Credit: Lands Improvement

Green Belt land in Cuffley approved for the construction of more than new 120 homes has been sold to a property developer.

Bellway Homes has purchased the 13.42-acre site from land development company Lands Improvement Holdings, with plans for new homes already approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Planning permission was granted in late March for up to 121 new homes, including 42 affordable homes, with the site set to contribute more than £1.2m paid towards schools and nurseries, and £450,000 towards sport and leisure facilities in Cuffley.

The news comes after Lands Improvement spent more than eight years working with WHBC, Herts County Council and residents to secure an agreement for the development of the green belt site through the Local Plan.

“Our ability to work in partnership with local authorities and communities to unlock much needed, high-quality housing-led development is the reason Lands Improvement exists,” said managing director James Stone.

“Together we have brought forward this opportunity to create a considerate extension to Cuffley and, in Bellway Homes, we have found an established and experienced housebuilder which shares our vison and has a track record of delivering high quality affordable and private homes.”