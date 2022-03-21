Good progress being made on One Town Centre development

Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury and chief executive Ka Ng joined senior councillors for a tour and progress briefing at One Town Centre. - Credit: © S Saunders/ Digital Nation Photography

A sneak peek inside Hatfield's new One Town Centre development has been granted to members of the borough council's Cabinet.

Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury and chief executive Ka Ng joined senior councillors for a tour and progress briefing by developers Lovell.

The multi-million pound development consists of three blocks providing 71 new homes with commercial units on the ground floors. The development will provide 38 affordable housing units, providing much needed support to people living in the borough.

The landscaped spaces between the three buildings will form a new public space, which connects to the wider look and feel for Hatfield's public spaces, including the improvements to White Lion Square.

The councillors and chief executive were told good progress is being made with the construction of One Town Centre. The building of the superstructure for the first block is well underway, including laying of ground floor slabs and the first floor frame.

Once drainage and foundation works are completed on blocks two and three, work on their superstructures will commence. The development is due for completion, and the first residents moving in, by Summer 2023.

Cllr Kingsbury said: “While the town centre that we are familiar with was developed as part of the post-WWII New Town expansion, it is not the first 'new town' in this location.

"A Victorian new town, dating back to the 1850s, first stood here and further developments around the town centre occurred in the 1920s and 1930s.

"We commissioned a Heritage and Townscape assessment which ensured that the designs developed for One Town Centre are contemporary but contextual, to reflect the best of old and new in Hatfield's built heritage.

"The One Town Centre development will provide a key gateway to the town. The plans breathe new life into this part of Hatfield, which is well connected by road, cycle paths and pedestrian routes to the business park and train station.”

Lovell’s operations manager Russell Lane said: “We are thrilled to be working with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and delighted to welcome Cabinet members to see the great progress on this exciting development”.

More information about the One Town Centre development can be found on ONE Welwyn Hatfield or email propertydevelopment@welhat.gov.uk