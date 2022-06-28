Fight to save village Green Belt from development

Plans have been announced for a development of almost 180 new homes on Green Belt land in Hertsmere.

Cala Homes is behind the scheme for land south-west of London Road in Shenley, and are inviting feedback and comment on the scheme ahead of any planning application.

The Shenley Grange project will involve 177 new homes, 40 per cent of which will be affordable, alongside a new community hall.

In addition to new homes, developers claim the scheme will include enhanced public realm and high quality landscaping, improved walking routes from Shenley Village to the surrounding countryside, and the restoration of a pond currently on the site.

London Road was proposed for residential development in Hertsmere Borough Council's Local Plan as part of a strategy to deliver new market and affordable homes in the borough.

This Local Plan was later shelved due to a lack of public support.

Cala Homes (Chiltern)'s land and planning director Andrew Aldridge said: “This consultation is an opportunity for the local community to shape the plans for the development at London Road, which will assist in addressing local market and affordable housing needs.

"As a national housebuilder, Cala is committed to delivering quality homes and communities. We welcome thoughts and feedback from local residents to help us deliver a high-quality scheme, which will also include wider community benefits.”

The public consultation will run until Sunday July 10, and the emerging proposals can be viewed and feedback submitted online at shenleygrangeconsultation.co.uk

Members of the local community can get in touch with the project team via freephone on 0800 298 7040 or by emailing feedback@consultation-online.co.uk.

Campaign group Save Our Shenley (SOS) is fighting to protect the local Green Belt, including the much-loved Harris Lane site, plans for which have already been submitted.

A spokesperson for the group said: "If this application is approved it will be the end for the Green Belt in Shenley as it is the least appropriate site in the whole parish - community amenity, virgin grassland, bat habitats, the rural edge of the village - you name it, all will be despoiled in the name of private profit for the few.

"We will work equally to protect the Shenley Grange Green Belt but the planning application for that site is not yet live - whereas the Harris Lane one is and the deadline for feedback is July 5."

You can object to the Harris Lane scheme at https://save-hertsmere.com/harrislane/