Car park temporarily closing as part of wider town centre redevelopment scheme

How the new Campus West car park in Welwyn Garden City could look. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council/

A project to reduce the impact on town centre parking when Campus East closes for redevelopment into new homes is moving forwards.

The car park at Campus West will temporarily close on April 11 for improvement works which form the first step of wider regeneration plans for Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Campus West and the WGC Central Library will remain open as normal throughout the works, which will see the addition of 156 spaces to the car park through the construction of a single deck/

Visitors to Campus West will still be able to use the drop off and pick up point at the entrance to the building.

Nearby parking is available at Campus East, Hunters Bridge and Cherry Tree (weekends only). Information about the alternative parking in WGC town centre can be found at one.welhat.gov.uk/WGC2120/cw-carpark

Pedestrian access from Ayot Greenway into the car park at Campus West will also be closed while the construction work is taking place, but signs will show the nearest exit point.

The improvements to the car park include electric car charging points, 30 disabled parking spaces and 21 parent and child bays. New cycle racks will also be installed to encourage green travel.

After feedback from residents, the council revised its initial plans for two decks on the car park.

This project is the first phase of wider WGC 2120 regeneration proposals to bring new homes, leisure, retail and community spaces to the heart of the town. Funded by a £6.1m Homes England grant, the phased project will transform five plots across the north of the town centre.

WHBC chief executive Ka Ng said: “We know parking is important to residents and this project will help improve and consolidate the parking available in the town centre, freeing up the Campus East car park for redevelopment into much-needed high quality homes.

“This first phase in our exciting plans to rejuvenate the town centre will ensure visitors and local businesses are not impacted during the wider regeneration work.”

The new car park at Campus West is expected to open in winter 2022.

For more information on the WGC 2120 regeneration project, visit: one.welhat.gov.uk/WGC2120