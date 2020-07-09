WGC@100: Creating housing for all

WGC housing designed by architect Louis de Soissons: Barnfield Road. Archant

The WHT is marking the centenary of Welwyn Garden City with a series of special articles...

WGC housing designed by architect Louis de Soissons. WGC housing designed by architect Louis de Soissons.

The first home built in WGC was constructed at 9 Handside Lane, closely followed by a pair of connected cottages at 16-17 Meadow Green.

They had been designed by architect Louis de Soissons based on his vision for the town.

His designs included details that introduced variations to houses in the same road such as the distance from house to road being different from property to property.

Louis himself bought one of the first houses and moved into 62 Handside Lane in 1921. After his marriage and the birth of his son, the family moved into 17 Guessens Road in 1925 and stayed there for 12 years.

WGC housing designed by architect Louis de Soissons: Densley Close. WGC housing designed by architect Louis de Soissons: Densley Close.

Guessens Road was clearly a prestigious address in these early days of WGC. Ebenezer Howard, Theodore Chambers and Frederic Osborn, all of whom played major parts in the establishment of the garden city, had houses there too.

