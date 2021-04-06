News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
CCTV appeal after safe containing cash and watches stolen

Matt Powell

Published: 11:59 AM April 6, 2021   
Herts police

These images have been released by Herts police following a burglary

Following a burglary in Potters Bar in which a house was broken into and a safe was stolen, Herts police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to identify.

Herts police

Herts police have released this image following a burglary in Potters Bar

At around 9.15am on March 26, a residential property on Sunnybank Road was broken into through a back door and a safe containing cash and watches was subsequently stolen.

Herts police

Herts police have released this image following a burglary in Potters Bar - Credit: Herts police

DetCon Barnaby Goding, who is investigating, said: “If you recognise any of these individuals we would like to hear from you, they were in the area at the time and could assist with enquiries.

Herts police

Herts police have released this image following a burglary in Potters Bar - Credit: Herts police

“Similarly, if you were nearby at the time and saw anything suspicious or if you have CCTV of the area which shows anything of relevance then please get in touch.

Herts police

Herts police have released this image following a burglary in Potters Bar - Credit: Herts police

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at barnaby.goding@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/21844/21.

