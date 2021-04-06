CCTV appeal after safe containing cash and watches stolen

Published: 11:59 AM April 6, 2021

These images have been released by Herts police following a burglary - Credit: Herts police

Following a burglary in Potters Bar in which a house was broken into and a safe was stolen, Herts police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to identify.

At around 9.15am on March 26, a residential property on Sunnybank Road was broken into through a back door and a safe containing cash and watches was subsequently stolen.

DetCon Barnaby Goding, who is investigating, said: “If you recognise any of these individuals we would like to hear from you, they were in the area at the time and could assist with enquiries.

“Similarly, if you were nearby at the time and saw anything suspicious or if you have CCTV of the area which shows anything of relevance then please get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at barnaby.goding@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/21844/21.