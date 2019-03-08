More than 200 dogs descended on Hatfield House to raise money for air ambulance charity

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance�s Heli Hounds walk at Hatfield House on Sunday 9th June. Picture: EHAAT. Archant

More than 200 dogs and their owners descended on Hatfield House over the weekend to support the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT).

Sunday's event was a fundraiser for EHAAT and involved dog walks, a fun dog show and demonstrations by TV dog behaviourist Dima Yeremenko.

"After rain the day before, we were lucky to have nice sunny weather for the event," said EHAAT events manager Emily Donnachie.

"We would like to huge thank you to everyone who came along and walked with their four-legged friend in support of their local life-saving charity.

"We receive no direct funding from the government or National Lottery, so we depend on the generosity of our supporters to raise the £750,000 it takes each month to keep us operational and saving lives.

"Money is still coming in, but by the time we have received all the sponsorship from participants we hope to have raised several thousand pounds, so well done everyone!"