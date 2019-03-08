Potters Bar's Flyball event had great 'paw'ticipation

Hotshots Flyball team compete against other teams at the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre. Picture: Strand PR Strand PR

Potters Bar's own Flyball team hosted a popular event over the weekend.

Hotshots Flyball Team hosted races which saw a number of teams go head to head in the competitive UK Flyball league fixtures.

Flyball is a relatively new sport in which teams of dogs race against each other, leaping over hurdles to retrieve a tennis ball and running back to their handlers with the ball.

The Hotshots Flyball team was formed over a decade ago and currently has 16 members. Team captain Leigh Heaps said: "The event went very well! Due to the extremely hot weather we had to finish at lunchtime on Saturday for the safety of the dogs and humans, but had a full busy day on Sunday.

"It is very much a team sport and our club runs as a team with everyone pitching in and making decisions on the club's progress together."

Both teams, Hotshots and Hotshots Hawks came 3rd in their divisions over the weekend.

To find out more visit: facebook.com/flyballteamhotshots.

