Virgin hot air balloon lands on 18th hole of Welwyn Garden City Golf Club

Virgin hot air ballon touches down on Welwyn Garden City Golf Club course. Picture: Tricia Gill Archant

A Virgin hot air balloon landed on the 18th hole of Welwyn Garden City Golf Club yesterday.

Tricia Gill, who was having dinner with 24 past ladies captains, said it was "fascinating watching it come down" on the course which is based just off Mannicotts.

"We could see they were trying to ignite the flames to get it to go up," she said.

"We were laughing saying will it go up or come down, then it just landed on the 18th fairway!"