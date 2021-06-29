Still time to join Fountain to Fountain challenge

Published: 8:30 AM June 29, 2021

There's still time to join an 18-mile challenge linking much-loved landmarks in the county's garden cities and help raise funds for vital hospice care.

Isabel Hospice in WGC will be joining their friends at Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth for a new milestone event on Sunday July 11.

The Fountain to Fountain Hike is an 18-mile challenge setting off from Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens and following a picturesque rural route through the Herts countryside before finishing at Welwyn’s Coronation Fountain in Parkway.

The fountain in Broadway Gardens, Letchworth - Credit: Archant

Isabel Hospice’s head of community and events Adam Brockett said: “After what seems like a lifetime of lockdown, we are super-excited to finally be able to bring you this brand new challenge with our friends at Garden House Hospice Care. It is a real chance to get out in the countryside with friends, family and loved ones, walking a route that many will never have walked before.

“As you set off from Letchworth, you can rest assured that every step you take, and every pound you raise, will be helping your chosen Hospice continue its vital care in your community. Whether you are Team Isabel, or Team Garden House, we can’t wait to welcome you in July.”

The route of the Fountain to Fountain challenge through rural Hertfordshire. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Richard Harbon, head of events at Garden House Hospice Care, added: “We are delighted to be launching this brand new walking challenge in partnership with out friends at Isabel Hospice. Following a predominantly traffic-free countryside route, Fountain to Fountain will provide an outstanding but challenging day’s walking, whilst linking these two hospice towns.

“This hike will suit those looking for a good challenge to inspire them and kickstart their summer, plus everyone who signs up will be directly supporting local patients and their families who are relying on end-of-life care.”

This is the second time Isabel and Garden House have joined forces to offer a fundraising event for their supporters, with a cross country race in March 2020 cancelled due to the pandemic. Each hospice provides free end-of-life care to their local communities, with a combined population of more than half a million people.

Entry costs £20 for adults and £10 for under-18s. On the day, walkers will start in waves between 8.30am and 10.30am to maximise social distancing. To sign up, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk/fountainhike or https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/fountain