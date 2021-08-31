Isabel Hospice issues urgent appeal for donations

Published: 10:30 AM August 31, 2021

An urgent call has gone out for donations of clothing and bric-a-brac to help Isabel Hospice restock its retail shops across east Herts.

Despite charity shops across the country having to limit the amount of donations they accepted during lockdown, the hospice stores are now having the opposite problem.

The shops have experienced a surge in demand for good quality second-hand clothing since reopening in April and staff are asking people to consider donating any unwanted items.

The hospice accepts:

Clean and unmarked clothing and footwear

Books

CDs and DVDs

Clean sheets and towels

Toys and games in good condition

Bric-a-brac

Small electrical items in working order

The hospice doesn't want:

Stained, bobbled, torn or unwashed clothing

Used duvets and pillows

Toys with missing or broken pieces or parts

Highchairs, buggies and potties

Dirty, damaged or broken kitchenware, crockery and glasses

Animal beds and cages

Isabel Hospice offers palliative and end-of-life care to patients and their families facing the most difficult time of their lives.

Demand for their life-changing, compassionate care has never been higher, and they are now supporting more families than ever before.

All of their services are free of charge to those who need them, but they are not without cost, meaning they must raise £7.5million every year to guarantee the future of their services.

Income from the hospice's shops is vital in helping raise funds to pay for its services, provided free across the community to those in need.

The hospice has to fund a large percentage of its clinical services through its events and its shops.

Some of the items donated to Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Hospice retail operations manager Leila Clarke said: "Do you have good quality items that you no longer want or need? If you are decluttering or having a clear-out, please don’t throw away your unwanted items – donate them!

"We love to resell what you don’t want. Your pre-loved goods will help raise much-needed money, and every penny goes towards vital hospice care in our community."

To donate call 01707 382500, take items to an Isabel Hospice shop or the HQ in Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City. For more information visit: www.isabelhospice.org.uk