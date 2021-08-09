Isabel’s children’s service shortlisted for Inspiring Herts Award

Published: 12:48 PM August 9, 2021

Isabel Hospice’s children’s service has been nominated for an Inspiring Herts Award for the way it adapted its counselling and therapeutic group sessions in response to lockdown restrictions.

The team has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Hertfordshire Heroes Award category for their remote counselling, online therapeutic bereavement groups and virtual youth focus groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff undertook additional training to adapt the service in response to the restrictions put into place during the coronavirus crisis as well as the increasing demand for support.

As a result, the children’s service has been able to deal with an increased caseload compared to the previous year, and the virtual sessions have been so successful that the hospice plans to continue them as a permanent method of support.

Bereavement training has also been delivered to four groups of school staff to help better support children suffering loss.

Children’s service counsellor and co-ordinator Buddhika Arachchige said: “We previously offered virtual support for counselling, but had it not been for the pandemic, we would never have thought of this approach for the type of audience that we normally cater to.

“We observed that this approach was responded to positively by a certain cohort of children. Steps were taken to see children face-to-face as best we could but, moving forward, we intend to keep virtual support as an option for service delivery.”

One child who the hospice supported through the pandemic was 10-year-old Alissa following the loss of her grandmother to cancer.

Buddhika said: “To Alissa, her nan was ‘super nan’. Alissa saw her nan in every important occasion of her life and the loss after this intimacy left a huge void in her little world.

“She was feeling like she was going to explode not being able to express her grief and felt played up by her emotions. She had increasing moments of lashing out, anxieties creeping in and was missing nan. Seeing how much her mum was struggling after the loss debilitated her.

“Alissa was supported with a range of psychotherapeutic techniques to help her express and validate her feelings and gradually she was able to find her feet again.”

The winners of the Inspiring Herts Awards 2020/21 will be announced on September 9.



