Welwyn Garden City riding charity crowdfunding for horse’s emergency surgery

Bonnie, 14, is recovering well after surgery last week, but has been very bored.

Digswell Place Riding for the Disabled Association, a horse riding therapy charity, is crowdfunding after one of its horses needed to have surgery after going lame.

Bonnie is known for her cheekiness and her facial expressions.

Bonnie, a 14-year-old Highland, has been at the charity for seven years – and earlier this month it was discovered that she had a manica tear in her back leg, which required immediate surgery.

The surgery cost £3,500 and means that she won’t be able to be used by the charity for several months – so far more than £2,000 has been raised.

Coach Louise Walters said: “We’ve all be absolutely astounded by the generosity and support from our fellow volunteers and followers through this difficult time.

“Charities have been hit very hard at this time, we don’t have the income that we usually do. Due to social distancing we can’t have a huge percentage of our riders back currently.”

Digswell RDA aims ‘to give the opportunity of riding to any disabled person who might benefit in their health and wellbeing’.

Bonnie had her surgery on October 20 and is recovering well. She is on box rest and has several months of rehab ahead of her.

Louise said: “Because of her size, she’s fantastic for children and adults. She’s a perfect all rounder, we can put everyone on her. We love her, she’s done a lot of loyal service and we owe it to her to try and fix her.

“She’s a bit bored because she’s on box-rest in the stable. She’s talking to everybody who walks past her trying to get treats.”

Bonnie is known for her cheekiness, her facial expressions and her patience. At the age of 14 she still has plenty of years left with most horses at Digswell RDA work into their late twenties and even into their thirties.

The fundraiser has raised more than 60 per cent of its total, but in the future there are still more potential costs such as medication and follow up appointments.

The vet is currently coming out twice a week to change her bandage, which shows no signs infection.

If you would like to donate search ‘Digswell Place Group RDA’ on uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving.