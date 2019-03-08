Woman, 72, flown to hospital after being trapped under horse near Potters Bar

Emergency services attending the horse incident in Blackhorse Lane, South Mimms. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A woman who was trapped under a horse near Potters Bar was helped free with the assistance of around 40 emergency personnel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 10.52am last Wednesday, May 29, to reports of a horse accident in Blackhorse Lane, South Mimms.

The accident occurred when the horse fell into a ditch, trapping a 72-year old woman underneath.

You may also want to watch:

The fire and rescue service and paramedics from the ambulance service led the emergency response, with assistance provided by police from Potters Bar and a vet.

Both horse and woman were safely freed from the ditch, with assistance from the nearly 40 emergency service personnel in total.

The woman was then taken by a Magpas Air Ambulance to Royal London Hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her pelvis and legs.

Her current condition is not known.