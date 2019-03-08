Woman, 72, flown to hospital after being trapped under horse near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 13:24 04 June 2019
Archant
A woman who was trapped under a horse near Potters Bar was helped free with the assistance of around 40 emergency personnel.
Police were called at 10.52am last Wednesday, May 29, to reports of a horse accident in Blackhorse Lane, South Mimms.
The accident occurred when the horse fell into a ditch, trapping a 72-year old woman underneath.
The fire and rescue service and paramedics from the ambulance service led the emergency response, with assistance provided by police from Potters Bar and a vet.
Both horse and woman were safely freed from the ditch, with assistance from the nearly 40 emergency service personnel in total.
The woman was then taken by a Magpas Air Ambulance to Royal London Hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her pelvis and legs.
Her current condition is not known.