Barefoot soldier in march to save his daughter will come to Hatfield this afternoon

If you see Christopher Brannigan walking through Hatfield please say 'Hi'. Picture: Just Giving/Christopher Brannigan Archant

A soldier walking barefoot across the length of Britain to save his daughter with a rare genetic condition will land in Hatfield this afternoon.

Christopher Brannigan’s eight-year-old daughter, Hasti, has a developmental disorder – which has no treatment or cure available – called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.

CdLS is characterised by reduced growth, global developmental delay, feeding problems, speech and language difficulties hearing problems and, in many cases, limb abnormalities.

And to save her, Christopher has already marched from Land’s End, carrying 25kgs of kit on his back, with no shoes and a trusty one-man tent through London to his final destination in Edinburgh.

This afternoon, he will arrive in Hatfield with a bucket – after hitting Hampstead Heath at around 11am with Speedomick.

Chris' route for Hasti on day 17. Picture: Instagram/Hope for Hasti Chris' route for Hasti on day 17. Picture: Instagram/Hope for Hasti

He said: “I know it’s madness and, if I’m honest, I’m terrified of failing. It is going to be painful and I already have a knee injury, but I am a dad and I have to fight for my little girl Hasti and all the other forgotten children with rare disease.

“I will be wearing full combat kit including a body armour, which will be heavy and hot.

“I am doing this challenges to raise the funds needed to create a gene therapy treatment to change her fate and to give her the future she deserves.

“In March 2020 I set up a charity, ‘CdLS Hope for Hasti’ (charity number 1188769). The aim of the charity is to fund the research and development of a ground breaking gene therapy treatment for children suffering from this terrible disease. The total cost is £400,000. We are running out of time to raise the money as mental decline will start at puberty, and that is not far away for Hasti.”

You can donate here justgiving.com/fundraising/barefootacrossbritain.