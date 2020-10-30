Bike stolen from 11-year-old Hatfield girl in ‘heartless’ theft

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 30 October 2020

A bike has been stolen in Hatfield. Picture: Debbie White

A bike has been stolen from an 11-year-old girl in Hatfield, and police are now appealing for information.

Between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Monday, October 12, a small children’s mountain bike was stolen from outside the Co-op in Homestead Road.

It is black with pink flowers coming down from the crossbar with the word ‘kind’ on the frame.

PC Meghan Booysen, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a heartless crime, stealing from a child, and I am urging any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

“The bike is distinctive and I am hopeful that someone may have seen it. If you have seen it, or you think you have been offered it for sale, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at meghan.booysen@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/82164/20.”

You can register your bike at bikeregister.com, a national property database that police use to check stolen property.

