Homes sold at old Welwyn Garden City hospital site

The new homes at the old QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bellway. ©Paul Eccleston, Arthouse Ltd

All of the apartments built so far at the old Welwyn Garden City hospital site have been sold.

The homes - sitting next to the new QEII hospital building - are made up of two, three and four bedroom apartments.

A further 41 apartments will now be built on the site of the former MRI centre and day nursery building.

Greg Allsop, head of sales and marketing for developers Bellway North London, said: "We are proud to be involved in the regeneration of this landmark site.

"Bellway at QEII is a high quality development of homes characterised by large, open spaces, providing much-needed new homes in Welwyn Garden City."

"We are expecting similar levels of interest in the one and two-bedroom apartments which will be available within phase two."

The building company hopes to release the new plots for sale in the autumn.