Fundraising fair for Welwyn Garden City school a success

Children gather to watch children's entertainer Andy B at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

With plenty of smiles on children’s faces and a strong fundraising total, organisers have declared a Welwyn Garden City school Christmas fair a great success.

Rhea Bahtta, six, on stage with children's entertainer Andy B at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO Rhea Bahtta, six, on stage with children's entertainer Andy B at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Holy Family School Christmas Fayre attracted an estimated 250 people from the school community as well as residents of the area on Saturday.

Holy Family Friends Association chair Adam Richardson said it was a “really positive event”, with more than £1,900 raised - up by 35 percent on last year’s total.

Santas Grotto was popular with almost 80 children, while there was also tombolas, hampers, stalls, present and craft rooms, a children’s hairdresser, face and nail painting, a magician and other activities.

“The main thing was to raise money, but our focus was on making it something the kids will enjoy, too,” Mr Richardson said.

“Other fairs often just have tombolas and raffles, but we wanted to invest in making sure the kids had a good time.”

The day of the fair, which was held after school on a Friday last year, was changed to allow more parents to attend.

Fraser Thorpe, three, making reindeer food at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO Fraser Thorpe, three, making reindeer food at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Evelyn Jakes in the arts and crafts room at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO Evelyn Jakes in the arts and crafts room at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Naishe Nyamutsika, seven, meets Father Christmas at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO Naishe Nyamutsika, seven, meets Father Christmas at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Christmas stalls at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO Christmas stalls at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Children gather to watch children's entertainer Andy B at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO Children gather to watch children's entertainer Andy B at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Face and nail painting at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO Face and nail painting at the Holy Family School Xmas fayre. Picture: DANNY LOO

